MagnetGold (MTG) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $7,348.12 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

