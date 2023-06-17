Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNGPF. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.02) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

