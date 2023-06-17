Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 395,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 161,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

About Marfrig Global Foods

(Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.