Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 52,461 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 422.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $73.42. 1,362,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

