Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 1,517,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,505. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

