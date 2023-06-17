Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.67. 1,475,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

