Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 103,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 85,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

