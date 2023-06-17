Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,424,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

