Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,410,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.01. 2,001,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,905. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $183.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

