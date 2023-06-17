MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $518 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

