Max O. Valdes Sells 5,147 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $22,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $4.56 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Viant Technology

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

