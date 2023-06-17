McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $361,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
