McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.