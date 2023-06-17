Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW opened at $9.19 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

