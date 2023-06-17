MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.02

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.20. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 8,460 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

