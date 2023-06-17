Mehgan Peetz Sells 7,279 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

