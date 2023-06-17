Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

