Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Meta Data Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,089. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Meta Data
