Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,089. Meta Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

