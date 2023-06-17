Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

