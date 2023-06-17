Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

