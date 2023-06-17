Metahero (HERO) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $263,898.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

