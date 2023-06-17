Metawar Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $6.25 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028347 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

