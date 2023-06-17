Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.