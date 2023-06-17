Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,277 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.