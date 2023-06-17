Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 4,491 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

FCX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

