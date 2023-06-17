MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Trading Down 1.9%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. 12,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,263,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18.

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MicroAlgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MicroAlgo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

