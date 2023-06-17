MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Trading Down 1.9%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. 12,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,263,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
MicroAlgo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18.
MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MicroAlgo
MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroAlgo (MLGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.