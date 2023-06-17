MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $320.63

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.63 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 323.88 ($4.05). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.04), with a volume of 9,447 shares traded.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 52.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £78.73 million, a PE ratio of -558.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 327.98.

Insider Activity

In other MIGO Opportunities Trust news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte bought 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($24,178.43). Insiders own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

