Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 523,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,454. The company has a market capitalization of $852.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,372,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 381,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

