Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 125,000 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,318.40.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,650,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 429,477 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.