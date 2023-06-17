Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $12.33. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 61,018 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.