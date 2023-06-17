MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $410.86

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.86 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 380.72 ($4.76). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 397 ($4.97), with a volume of 226,113 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 470 ($5.88) to GBX 518 ($6.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £229.86 million, a PE ratio of 856.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.07.
About MJ Gleeson
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
