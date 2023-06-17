Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.26.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.