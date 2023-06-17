Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $179.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

