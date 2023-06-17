Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

