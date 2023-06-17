Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

