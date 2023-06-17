Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.