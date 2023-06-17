Modus Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,711 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 758,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,860,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.