Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

