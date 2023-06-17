Modus Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

