Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.14 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

