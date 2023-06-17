Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

