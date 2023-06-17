Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 245,847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 210,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $341.76 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.