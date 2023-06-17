Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $143.38 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,906,818 coins and its circulating supply is 660,974,304 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

