Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.48 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.45). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 128,648 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 3,870.97%.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
