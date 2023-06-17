Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.48 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.45). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 128,648 shares trading hands.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 3,870.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Marchant purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £109,550 ($137,074.57). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.60), for a total value of £195,946.56 ($245,178.38). 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

