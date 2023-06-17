Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leonardo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

About Leonardo

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

