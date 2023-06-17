Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.