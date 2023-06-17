Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hensoldt to €37.30 ($40.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hensoldt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hensoldt Price Performance

Shares of OTC HNSDF opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. Hensoldt has a 52-week low of C$19.60 and a 52-week high of C$41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.06.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

