M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,950.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,714 shares of company stock worth $428,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $680.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

