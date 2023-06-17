M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Trading Down 3.5 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,615 shares of company stock valued at $30,496,733 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.28 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.