M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.
Insider Activity
Snowflake Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.28 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.