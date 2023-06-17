M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1,369.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 417,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $53.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

